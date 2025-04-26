Previous
This glorious time of year
This glorious time of year

First grass cut and everything takes on a different perspective. I love the light and shadows and the way the flowerbed edge gets some definition.
We found some treasure photos from thirty years ago and it's so interesting to compare them.
Three good things
1. A very long sleep.. ..I guess there's been a lot going on.
2. Dust busting..... where does it all come from.
3. Lots of lovely messages from friends. Glad to say DIL seems to be getting a little stronger. Will be a while before she's back on her feet though.
