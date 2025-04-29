Sign up
Previous
Photo 3592
Wood anemones
Popping out in the front garden.... they're so delicate 😊
Another lovely day, and got lots done in the sunshine. Debris to the garden waste centre and a snooze before Pilates class!
29th April 2025
29th Apr 25
2
1
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5094
photos
47
followers
68
following
984% complete
3585
3586
3587
3588
3589
3590
3591
3592
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
28th April 2025 6:34pm
Privacy
Public
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely capture
April 29th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
I e heard of wood anemones but this is the first time I have seen them. Wgphat a beautiful delicate & pretty flower. I’m guessing they like the shade.
April 29th, 2025
