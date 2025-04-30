Cherry blossom delight

We had forgotten that these two trees were covered in blossom at this time of year!

Last June we had the most significant cherry tree in the garden removed from the other side of the drive. It was massive but becoming dangerous! The 'pink snow' fell impressively.... quite a mess to be tidied up when it withered....and we were happy to have the fantastic team come to take it down.

And we thought about its absence for a moment or two.

But this week these cherry trees could not be ignored 😂. The darker pink one is actually on the other side of the stream at the boundary of our garden and the pale one seems to have more blossom than we have ever seen.

Today we had a good chat with the neighbour who no longer has blossom to clear up 😊 and we can all enjoy the pinks!!

Three good things

1. My swimming lesson seemed more satisfying..... Allison, my teacher has found a smaller float for me to use. One day I'm sure I will manage to leave it on the pool side....🤔....but not quite yet.

2. Market day in the square. Delicious sourdough, strawberries, honey......

3. Suddenly cooled down about tea time so I did lots of gardening afterwards 😊