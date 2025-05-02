Lego flower gift

From Neil to his mummy who's still in hospital.

But lovely that she is feeling a bit better, and enjoyed creating this.

It's been a long haul and still four or five days to go, but hopefully she will get home after that. She has several weeks to get back to near normal.

Three good things

1. A lovely chat with Laura and Rory, he's such a lovely little character.

2. A lot of garden work.... worth the effort and hopefully all the seeds will be happy to grow and flower.

3. Allan worked on the garden wall, clearing moss that has been building up. It's looking a lot better 😊