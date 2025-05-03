Previous
Hot water bottle cover by sarah19
Photo 3596

Hot water bottle cover

We had a wee tour of the shire this morning as I needed to find a gift for a friend. We popped in to the shop where I'd done a knitting workshop earlier in the year and I spotted this rather nice hot water bottle cover. Gorgeous Fair Isle pattern! I think this could be a project for me, though it will have to wait until gardening is calming down.
Three good things
1. Interesting routes and beautiful places.
2. Txt from son 2 to say that Sarah is doing better each day 😊🙏
3. Early to bed.....I think I may have overdone the garden work this week and needing a LONG sleep 🥱
Pat Knowles ace
A delightful hot water bottle cover! You can’t beat a hot water bottle. I know electric blankets are very good but a bottle is useful anywhere. Lying on the sofa in the daytime etc! A beautiful pattern too.
May 3rd, 2025  
