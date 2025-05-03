Hot water bottle cover

We had a wee tour of the shire this morning as I needed to find a gift for a friend. We popped in to the shop where I'd done a knitting workshop earlier in the year and I spotted this rather nice hot water bottle cover. Gorgeous Fair Isle pattern! I think this could be a project for me, though it will have to wait until gardening is calming down.

Three good things

1. Interesting routes and beautiful places.

2. Txt from son 2 to say that Sarah is doing better each day 😊🙏

3. Early to bed.....I think I may have overdone the garden work this week and needing a LONG sleep 🥱