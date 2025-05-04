Church flowers

How lovely it is when friends at church care about the different things happening in life.

Today I was given such lovely flowers, enough to feel at ease about Sarah's hospital time and also to share the happiness of Laura's new baby. It was lovely to arrange them in two different vases 🥰🥰

Three good things

1. A topsy turvy night of sleep but seems to have been enough.

2. Sarah was well enough to get home from hospital and just as her auntie was visiting so she was able to take her home 😊

3. A lovely VE celebration service at the beautiful chapel at Haddo House. Lovely to take a friend who's not driving much yet.