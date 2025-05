The green veil is opening

I just love this point in the year. The gentle colour of the fresh green buds as they uncutl.

It's a landmark in the growing season 😊



Three good things

1 a surprise visit from colleague Ailsa with her baby boy..... just a short pop in!

2. Swimming lesson..... encouraging but I'm still not as confident as I'd like to be!

3. Short hair 😊....my hairdresser wondered how my hair could have grown so much πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚