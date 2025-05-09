Light in the garden

Another glorious day.... what a difference a day makes. A lovely visit to the garden centre, just a small business but good to support it and quality is good. It's at a higher village so exposed to some winds and cooler temperatures.... seems like what grows there survives anywhere 😃



Three good things

1. The canopy is up on the patio table.... definitely good to have a shady space.

2. Planting, weeding, helping at Tea and Tunes ( a dementia friendly time for community) and dinner at The Redgarth, favourite local pub -Allan's suggestion!

3. A good chat with no 2 son.... lovely update on Sarah though quite a way to go to full recovery.