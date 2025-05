Hints of pink

Loving so many things about our garden, today it was pinks!!

It's been a very busy day. A lovely chat with neighbour Marjorie, the sweetest of people!

And then over four hours weeding, thinning out and pruning back.

But so worthwhile.

Three good things

1. Too hot for sweatshirt

2.Three bags full.....and lunch.

3. Dandelions gone.... buttercups....long grass...

tidy edges 👍