Rescued by sarah19
Rescued

A few flowers from the garden, bent and abandoned!
A quiet day, not feeling too good but nothing serious.
Three good things
1. Tea and toast
2. Chat in sunshine.
3. Online church and good memories.
Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
