Photo 3604
Rescued
A few flowers from the garden, bent and abandoned!
A quiet day, not feeling too good but nothing serious.
Three good things
1. Tea and toast
2. Chat in sunshine.
3. Online church and good memories.
11th May 2025
11th May 25
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
