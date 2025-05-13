Previous
A quick post... by sarah19
Mr B is in the care of NHS for a few days (?)
They have all been amazing. A couple more scans today and hopefully home soon.
I'm fine.
Been on this journey ten years ago but much milder this time 🙏
And lots of friends.🥰
13th May 2025 13th May 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
