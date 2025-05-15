Previous
Tulips and ceonothus by sarah19
Tulips and ceonothus

Spring vitality
The best of days.... picking up Mr B and coming home.
Three good things
1. Sunshine garden and shade at the patio table.
2. Quiet traffic going in and out.
3. Lovely gifts, warm greetings and kind hospital staff.
Sarah Bremner

