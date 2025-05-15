Sign up
Previous
Photo 3608
Tulips and ceonothus
Spring vitality
The best of days.... picking up Mr B and coming home.
Three good things
1. Sunshine garden and shade at the patio table.
2. Quiet traffic going in and out.
3. Lovely gifts, warm greetings and kind hospital staff.
15th May 2025
15th May 25
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
