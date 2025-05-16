May flower

Or Hawthorn blossom.

When we were young and wanted to go without a vest Mum had an expression...

Ne'er cast a cloot til May be oot' ....



Keep warm until you see the May flower is out as you can still have frost until then!!!

Often it was thought it meant the end of the month of May!!!

Spotted this lovely blossom on the way home from the shops today. I'm sure there will be lots of the white variety in bloom too......

Three good things

1. Another glorious day in the garden, pulling out little weeds on the patio and transplanting some parched plants.

2. Laundry....out and in ....dry in no time!!

3. Delicious little cakes from a friend