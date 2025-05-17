Previous
Surprise visitor by sarah19
Surprise visitor

So lovely.... Jonathan drove up from Dumfries to see us for an overnight visit. Ha arrived late morning and we had a really nice time chatting and catching up, eating favourite food and sitting outdoors for a while.
Three good things
1. Lovely fish from Mike, who comes on Saturday mornings to the Square and has a good selection....we all enjoyed it at tea time.
2. They went to the Coffee Apothecary, a short drive away, to stock up on great coffee beans.
3. Fun chatting to the little ones on WhatsApp. They were having fun in the paddling pool at home 😄
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Sarah Bremner

@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
989% complete

