Surprise visitor

So lovely.... Jonathan drove up from Dumfries to see us for an overnight visit. Ha arrived late morning and we had a really nice time chatting and catching up, eating favourite food and sitting outdoors for a while.

Three good things

1. Lovely fish from Mike, who comes on Saturday mornings to the Square and has a good selection....we all enjoyed it at tea time.

2. They went to the Coffee Apothecary, a short drive away, to stock up on great coffee beans.

3. Fun chatting to the little ones on WhatsApp. They were having fun in the paddling pool at home 😄