Previous
Green spaces and light by sarah19
Photo 3614

Green spaces and light

So enjoying watching Chelsea Gardens on BBC this week and just went out for a wander in our garden afterwards.....
So many different greens and so many different lights. I think I might retake this at a different time of day just for fun.
Three good things
1. Morning gardening .....
2. More relaxed at my swimming lesson, and such an encouraging teacher 😊
3. An hour with the podiatrist and my feet enjoyed the pampering. It was a new lady and she talked about what she was doing and why. I loved it!!!
21st May 2025 21st May 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
990% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact