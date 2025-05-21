Green spaces and light

So enjoying watching Chelsea Gardens on BBC this week and just went out for a wander in our garden afterwards.....

So many different greens and so many different lights. I think I might retake this at a different time of day just for fun.

Three good things

1. Morning gardening .....

2. More relaxed at my swimming lesson, and such an encouraging teacher 😊

3. An hour with the podiatrist and my feet enjoyed the pampering. It was a new lady and she talked about what she was doing and why. I loved it!!!