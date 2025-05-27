They are dancing...

Each day there seem to be more opening and they bring a smile!; I used to dream of having them in our garden.....and now there are lots!
Today we finished trimming the Camellia and I planted quite a few of the cuttings in the border at the far end of our place. Some cuttings from previous years have actually taken root so.... maybe....
And I did a lot of gathering and clearing up the remains of early spring flowers. It's made a difference.
Three good things
1. Three bags full to the garden waste place.
2. Lovely lunch at the Coffee Apothecary on the way home.
3. Gathered flowers for a little vase Jenn brought from China 😊