They are dancing... by sarah19
They are dancing...

Each day there seem to be more opening and they bring a smile!; I used to dream of having them in our garden.....and now there are lots!
Today we finished trimming the Camellia and I planted quite a few of the cuttings in the border at the far end of our place. Some cuttings from previous years have actually taken root so.... maybe....
And I did a lot of gathering and clearing up the remains of early spring flowers. It's made a difference.
Three good things
1. Three bags full to the garden waste place.
2. Lovely lunch at the Coffee Apothecary on the way home.
3. Gathered flowers for a little vase Jenn brought from China 😊
Sarah Bremner

Beautiful
May 27th, 2025  
