Previous
Evie's Kandinsky inspired painting by sarah19
Photo 3621

Evie's Kandinsky inspired painting

I think it's safe to say she's proud of this 🥰
Three good things
1. Gardening in the morning.. ..
2. Gardening after lunch.
3. Gardening after a visit to the monthly market in the square. And a very nice treat with a cup of tea ☕
28th May 2025 28th May 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
I think she worked hard on that painting…the tongue is out!! Very proud Evie!
May 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Beautiful art work 👏👏
May 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact