Previous
Photo 3621
Evie's Kandinsky inspired painting
I think it's safe to say she's proud of this 🥰
Three good things
1. Gardening in the morning.. ..
2. Gardening after lunch.
3. Gardening after a visit to the monthly market in the square. And a very nice treat with a cup of tea ☕
28th May 2025
28th May 25
2
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5123
photos
48
followers
68
following
992% complete
3614
3615
3616
3617
3618
3619
3620
3621
Pat Knowles
ace
I think she worked hard on that painting…the tongue is out!! Very proud Evie!
May 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Beautiful art work 👏👏
May 28th, 2025
