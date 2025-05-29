A different sense of green

So the vibrant Spring colours are almost done but lots more going on. I've spent so much time working on this circular bed that's not really obvious..... and I've lost track of how many bags of weed and overgrown plants have gone to the garden waste places. But it's a good feeling!

Hopefully the seeds and plants will bring back some more colour in the weeks ahead and it will be a more manageable process.

Three good things

1. Rain....all night and a lot of the day.

2. A lovely musical event at the city centre

3. Driving north for a break