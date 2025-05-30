Previous
Leaning on the book... by sarah19
Photo 3623

Leaning on the book...

We had a lovely early morning walk today, after taking my car to the garage in Elgin. Not far along the road was the very grand ruin of Elgin Cathedral and close by the delightful Biblical Garden, with many delightful plants and lots more to come!
Loved the light as Allan posed for me here....it had been raining all night but no more when we were exploring the city.
Three good things
1. Revisiting treasure places
2. An amazing breakfast after our walk.
3. MOT all good and safe journey to destination.
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
992% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
How delightful, what a super sounding place and a lovely shot of Allan
May 30th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact