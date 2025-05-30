Leaning on the book...

We had a lovely early morning walk today, after taking my car to the garage in Elgin. Not far along the road was the very grand ruin of Elgin Cathedral and close by the delightful Biblical Garden, with many delightful plants and lots more to come!

Loved the light as Allan posed for me here....it had been raining all night but no more when we were exploring the city.

Three good things

1. Revisiting treasure places

2. An amazing breakfast after our walk.

3. MOT all good and safe journey to destination.