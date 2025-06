The most delicious salad lunch

A lovely morning, and after church we drove north to a lovely café/restaurant for something to eat. It's situated close to a loch and on sunny days it's an idyllic spot. Today most of the people were indoors as there had been a heavy shower not long before we arrived!

Three good things

1. Warm sunshine when we needed it.

2. Exploring different routes home.

3. Gentle evening.... catch up time.