The Pictish Queen

We visited the Tarbat Discovery Centre in Portmahomack, a remarkable history of treasure from a very different era. Each time we have visited we see new discoveries and a lovely friendly staff team to answer any questions etc.

The life-size bronze statue depicting a queen from the era of the Picts, who are thought to have inhabited the Tarbat peninsula area around the eighth century AD.

Three good things

1. A long sleep....I could have had longer!!

2. Sister Sheila arrived this afternoon so we had a nice drive to Dornoch....some nice shopping 😀

3. Delicious chicken dish for dinner and glad we brought strawberries from home.

