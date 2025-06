A gentle view

Lovely to have a few restful days up north. So many visits to and from family and friends.

And on the way home a lovely stop for lunch in Nairn, with that great view across the firth towards the Black Isle and further north.

Three good things

1. A good tidy up and packing everything away.

2. A tiny bit of gardening around a few new rose bushes.

3. A good breeze for laundry.