Gentle delight by sarah19
Gentle delight

So pleased to see how the colours are coming at the front of the house. The ground could do with a lot of TLC and feeding but for now all is well.
Three good things
1. Tesco shop together...,😂😂....so different in 'attitude' !!!! One focused on the list and the other on the people we met and new ideas!!
2. Lunch out with lovely friends. Our friend Doreen, who had a nasty fall back in February, wanted to say Thank you for 'being there' in all sorts of ways when needed.
3. Very tasty mushroom risotto for supper.
Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
