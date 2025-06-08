Previous
Love opening times
Photo 3631

Love opening times

They were tightly closed just a couple of days ago. The dilemma is....do I cut them or just enjoy them in situ!
Three good things
1 memories from a good friend
2. a glimpse of blue.
3. Dinner cooking aroma inside.
8th June 2025

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
So beautiful. I would leave them to bloom where they are, then dead head and wait for more!
June 10th, 2025  
