Previous
Photo 3631
Love opening times
They were tightly closed just a couple of days ago. The dilemma is....do I cut them or just enjoy them in situ!
Three good things
1 memories from a good friend
2. a glimpse of blue.
3. Dinner cooking aroma inside.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5133
photos
48
followers
69
following
994% complete
View this month »
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
3629
3630
3631
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
5th June 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
So beautiful. I would leave them to bloom where they are, then dead head and wait for more!
June 10th, 2025
