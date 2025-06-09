Previous
Flowers at the cathedral by sarah19
Photo 3632

Flowers at the cathedral

A busy morning gardening and a drive to St Machar Cathedral in Aberdeen. A lovely friend who moved much further south was in town. Beth used to have a fabulous cookery business but has moved to flowers. She flew north to promote Sustainable Church Flowers and the Cathedral was a perfect venue.
Three good things
1. Arrived early in pouring rain but found a cute little coffee shop to have a cuppa and banana bread, perfect for passing the time!
2. Met some people I knew and so many friendly people.
3. Lovely chat with a lovely friend.
