Flowers at the cathedral

A busy morning gardening and a drive to St Machar Cathedral in Aberdeen. A lovely friend who moved much further south was in town. Beth used to have a fabulous cookery business but has moved to flowers. She flew north to promote Sustainable Church Flowers and the Cathedral was a perfect venue.

Three good things

1. Arrived early in pouring rain but found a cute little coffee shop to have a cuppa and banana bread, perfect for passing the time!

2. Met some people I knew and so many friendly people.

3. Lovely chat with a lovely friend.

