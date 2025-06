Rearrangement

Inspired by Beth and her demonstration at the cathedral, I found some more flowers in our garden and used different containers for a change. Beth used assorted jars /vases... I'll keep it in mind for next time 😊

Three good things

1. So much to choose from.in the garden.....

2. Fragrances add so much.

3. A gentle afternoon....fresh raspberries and strawberries for later