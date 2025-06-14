Previous
Birthday party girl by sarah19
Birthday party girl

Evie's 4th birthday is on Tuesday but she had her party, shared with her friend Emma who was born in the same hospital on the same day. And though their mums had never met before they actually lived in the same street. Emma's family moved to a new house a couple of years ago but they still meet up quite often.
Three good things
1. Lots of fun photos from Melbourne 🥰
2. After a very wet day it seems to be drying up!
3. A lovely visit to my friend Lucy's new studio -workshop where she will be sharing her awesome talent as a weaving artist and teacher.
Pat Knowles ace
That’s the prettiest face painting ever! Happy birthday Evie.
June 14th, 2025  
