I'm not very good at making time to read but these are by my bedside at the moment. Sybil Marshall was born in 1913 and grew up in East Anglia. I first came across her when I was doing a final year assignment for my B.Ed. She had a huge impact on my thinking and practice.
The other book is new, it's written by a lovely educational consultant I met over twenty years ago. Juliet Robertson is a specialist in learning and play outdoors. She's been living with blood cancer and has processed her thoughts into poetry. Inspiration for sure.
I think these two ladies would have enjoyed each others company. I love them both.
Three good things
1. The power of words.
2. Good to read on wet days.
3. Birds partying at the bird feeders.