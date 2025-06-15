Previous
Time to read

I'm not very good at making time to read but these are by my bedside at the moment. Sybil Marshall was born in 1913 and grew up in East Anglia. I first came across her when I was doing a final year assignment for my B.Ed. She had a huge impact on my thinking and practice.
The other book is new, it's written by a lovely educational consultant I met over twenty years ago. Juliet Robertson is a specialist in learning and play outdoors. She's been living with blood cancer and has processed her thoughts into poetry. Inspiration for sure.
I think these two ladies would have enjoyed each others company. I love them both.
Three good things
1. The power of words.
2. Good to read on wet days.
3. Birds partying at the bird feeders.
Issi Bannerman ace
Both sound very interesting to read. I always try to make time to read, but it's often for half an hour before I fall asleep in bed! You don't get through many books that way. I read more in winter, for sure.
June 15th, 2025  
