Effie, a dear friend by sarah19
Photo 3639

Effie, a dear friend

Effie had three daughters and a son. They are all lovely friends of our family. One of her daughters shared this photo today which would have been her 100th Birthday.
I did laugh at the comment from the older daughter.....she said the dress would have been made by Granny and how they got her to sit still I can't imagine 😂😂
Three good things
1. Shoe shopping....I need new running/walking shoes.....but didn't find the perfect ones today.
I did find lovely things for a birthday tomorrow.
2. Good things to view on TV.....
3. Pretty wrapping paper....job done 😍
3. Wrapping
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Super nostalgia and story.
June 17th, 2025  
