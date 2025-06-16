Effie, a dear friend

Effie had three daughters and a son. They are all lovely friends of our family. One of her daughters shared this photo today which would have been her 100th Birthday.

I did laugh at the comment from the older daughter.....she said the dress would have been made by Granny and how they got her to sit still I can't imagine 😂😂

Three good things

1. Shoe shopping....I need new running/walking shoes.....but didn't find the perfect ones today.

I did find lovely things for a birthday tomorrow.

2. Good things to view on TV.....

3. Pretty wrapping paper....job done 😍

