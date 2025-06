Rather special music event

We travelled by train to Glasgow yesterday for a pretty awesome evening. Settled in to hotel, stroll to IndiaQuay where we loved the food.

And a short walk to the concert. I think it has to be one of the best ever. So many gifted musicians, wonderful sound, and pretty responsive audience.

Three good things

1. Good journey and a little bit of shopping.

2. Friendly people for much of the day.

3. Ear buds to protect. too much sound 😂