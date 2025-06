Waiting for the train

Heading south with a great friend.

But it was a bit of a plan B.... train delay resulted in 2hour drive, north, drop off at airport and return to home for me. By the time I got back they were almost at destination .

Three good things

1. For me ....coffee, scone with cream and jam and lovely view north from our favourite hotel.

2. Laundry drying in the breeze.

3. A musical event this evening.... after a snooze!