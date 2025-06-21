Previous
Ellyn at the Blue Lamp by sarah19
Ellyn at the Blue Lamp

A super evening enjoying this lovely young woman sharing her lovely songs, accompanied by an amazing group of musicians.
I've known her since she was in a pram, and she and Susannah were great friends at school, so it was a delight to support her.
Three good things
1. A long sleep after a very busy day yesterday.
2. A lovely morning chat with my 88 year old friend Doreen. What amazing memories she has from her earliest years.
3. Allan home and flight on time, landed in Aberdeen so no long drive needed 😂😂
Had an excellent time, catching up with friend and enjoying music together.
Sarah Bremner

