Previous
Next
Hot chocolate treat by sarah19
Photo 3647

Hot chocolate treat

Catching up.... this was from Friday when I had dropped Allan off at the airport and needed something special before the long drive home
So much cream, and so much strawberry jam on my scone.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
999% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact