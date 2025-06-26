Previous
Granny Robertson by sarah19
Granny Robertson

My sister met up with one of our many cousins recently. Shirley is about three in this photo (1976?) and that's her Dad, my Uncle Kenny - my Mum's baby brother.
This was not long after Granny moved in to her little house, soon after my Grandpa died. She was very happy there and loved her garden.
1. A very busy day of gardening at Pitmedden.
2. A boot full of plants to take home
3. Memories.... planting begonias which reminded me of my friend Dorothy's garden. Her mum always had them.
