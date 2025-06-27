Previous
Grace.... growing up by sarah19
Grace.... growing up

Loved this photo of Baby Grace..... who's really not a baby anymore! We had fun chatting on WhatsApp this evening and she was enjoying it all. I love that her hair is growing and such a gorgeous colour!!! Looking forward to having them visit in a few weeks.
Three good things
1. Coffee catch up with two former colleagues.
2. A gentle farewell to one of the bravest ladies I have known. Her husband died ten days after her son was born and she also had two daughters under 7. They expressed so much love and gratitude for her today.
3. A bit of baking for a fun day at the local church tomorrow.....and I loved licking the spoon 😂😂
Lou Ann ace
She is so darling, oh my.
June 27th, 2025  
Dixie Goode ace
Such an intense look in her eyes
June 27th, 2025  
