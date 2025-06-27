Grace.... growing up

Loved this photo of Baby Grace..... who's really not a baby anymore! We had fun chatting on WhatsApp this evening and she was enjoying it all. I love that her hair is growing and such a gorgeous colour!!! Looking forward to having them visit in a few weeks.

Three good things

1. Coffee catch up with two former colleagues.

2. A gentle farewell to one of the bravest ladies I have known. Her husband died ten days after her son was born and she also had two daughters under 7. They expressed so much love and gratitude for her today.

3. A bit of baking for a fun day at the local church tomorrow.....and I loved licking the spoon 😂😂