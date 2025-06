Marion in the herb garden

Loved the green in the garden where we volunteer. After the rain everything looked great.

No rain today....lots of sunshine and very breezy.

Three good things

1. Chocolate crunch for the church fun day.

2. A lovely trip to town looking for wallpaper. Delightful lady was really helpful, we chose two books to bring home. And in context we both loved one that we hadn't noticed in the shop!!!

3. Long catch up chat with Susannah 🥰