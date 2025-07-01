Thinking about proposals .....

This is the 'view' across from our house.

It's beside the park, on the other side of the trees, and there's a football game on, and meetings in the pavilion, the clubhouse and the bowling club. There's not much of a car park beyond the trees.....

A consultation going on about the 215 houses that are proposed for the land at the end of the lane.

Three good things

1. Very courteous staff were listening and answering questions, but didn't know what they didn't know!

2. Quite a few local people putting their point of view across.

3. Opportunities to send in comments to the council but........

I don't know how we will get out of our driveway 🤔