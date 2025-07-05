Previous
I love books by sarah19
Photo 3657

I love books

And boxes. Fun to play.
Three good things
1. Haircut.....it was a little stressful as my regular hairdresser is moving to the city. But Dale did a good cut.
2. Wallpaper stripping....prep for a new look.
3. More flowers from the garden.
5th July 2025 5th Jul 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1001% complete

View this month »

