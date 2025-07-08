The Book bench in the town square.

So this year's fascinating features are the Book Benches in the different towns and villages of the Shire.

Clan Cancer Support is delivering a brand new sculpture trail in 2025 which will see giant BookBench sculptures appearing in the north-east of Scotland, Moray, Orkney and Shetland.

Three good things

1. At last I made a point of going to see this colourful bench. Perhaps I could have had a seat. Surrounded by lovely planters thanks to the great team.

2. A lot of laundry and fantastic drying in the warm sunshine.....out in and away.

3. Antihistamine cream... Wasp sting at Pitmedden Garden.... Allan had never experienced this before so was a bit sad when he got home at lunchtime 🥲



The trail marks the charity’s third Wild in Art project with Light the North (2021) and The Big Hop Trail (2023) raising a combined total of more than £520,000 for Clan services.



Clan chose the BookBench sculpture, which depicts an open book, because of the charity’s lifeline listening support service which enables anyone impacted by a cancer diagnosis to open up and tell their story. The sculptures will also encourage people to take time to reflect on their wellbeing as they enjoy discovering artwork when the trail is live from 30 June 2025.