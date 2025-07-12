Perfect day for a wedding

Lovely to be 'the local well-wishers' at a wedding in Meldrum Parish Church today.

It was quite an occasion and wonderful styles and colours, and lots of tartan of course.

And a very splendid vintage Rolls Royce.

Three good things

1. Morning watering session before the sun came round to the back garden.

2. Continuing with a redecorating project.... loving the new wallpaper.

3. David and family at a wedding in Yorkshire....

he's on crutches after falling when out for a run this morning! 🙄 Travelling north on Mon by train! 🥰