Perfect day for a wedding

Lovely to be 'the local well-wishers' at a wedding in Meldrum Parish Church today.
It was quite an occasion and wonderful styles and colours, and lots of tartan of course.
And a very splendid vintage Rolls Royce.
Three good things
1. Morning watering session before the sun came round to the back garden.
2. Continuing with a redecorating project.... loving the new wallpaper.
3. David and family at a wedding in Yorkshire....
he's on crutches after falling when out for a run this morning! 🙄 Travelling north on Mon by train! 🥰