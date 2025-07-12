Previous
Perfect day for a wedding by sarah19
Photo 3663

Perfect day for a wedding

Lovely to be 'the local well-wishers' at a wedding in Meldrum Parish Church today.
It was quite an occasion and wonderful styles and colours, and lots of tartan of course.
And a very splendid vintage Rolls Royce.
Three good things
1. Morning watering session before the sun came round to the back garden.
2. Continuing with a redecorating project.... loving the new wallpaper.
3. David and family at a wedding in Yorkshire....
he's on crutches after falling when out for a run this morning! 🙄 Travelling north on Mon by train! 🥰
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Sarah Bremner

ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
1003% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lou Ann ace
Oh it looks to be a beautiful place for a wedding. I like the bride’s choice of that lovely blue.
July 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact