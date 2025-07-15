Previous
Gorgeous fragrance and looking pretty by sarah19
Gorgeous fragrance and looking pretty

Another collection from the garden. I'm so enjoying every week as there are so many changes.

15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Sarah Bremner

I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Beryl Lloyd
So pretty !
July 15th, 2025  
~*~ Jo ~*~
Beautiful
July 15th, 2025  
