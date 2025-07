Fun in the sun

So David loves music and bought himself a new piece of kit for DJ stuff at the recent wedding of his friends Kevin and Amy. Today he set it all up on the patio table and music was enjoyed by all! 🤔

Three good things

1. A glorious sunny day and lovely to have family around.

2. Swimming. ...I'm learning new things every week and not letting fear get in the way!

3. Jenn was on cooking dinner this evening.

I had done last night and lunch so all good!