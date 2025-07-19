Previous
Guess where by sarah19
Guess where

Travelling by train after seeing The Tall Ships in Aberdeen. Little guys found a much better fun place to play instead of standing! In the VERY full train! Between the seats.... looking at' shoes 😂😂
We had an amazing day and the crowds weren't too unbearable and the weather was ...not so bad!!!
Three good things.
1. Got a parking space at the railway station.... someone was just leaving as we arrived.
2. Bananas..... everyone enjoyed the ones I bought at Sainsbury's as we reached the city.
3. Fun choices when we got home for tea and table cleared!!!
Sarah Bremner

