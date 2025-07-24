Sign up
Previous
Photo 3671
Gentle stroll round Pitmedden Garden.
Three good things
1. Loving the colours of the flowers.
2. Cup of tea and scones.
3. Laundry in before the BBQ got going.
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
0
0
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5173
photos
48
followers
69
following
