Gentle stroll round Pitmedden Garden. by sarah19
Gentle stroll round Pitmedden Garden.

Three good things
1. Loving the colours of the flowers.
2. Cup of tea and scones.
3. Laundry in before the BBQ got going.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Sarah Bremner

