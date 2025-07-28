Previous
Plan B went down very well
Plan B went down very well

Allan and I took the boys to the coast this morning, but our first venue choice turned out to be closed for major refurbishment and more.
But we did find a lovely place for lunch and they had a feast.
Counting down the days but making memories.
