Photo 3673
Plan B went down very well
Allan and I took the boys to the coast this morning, but our first venue choice turned out to be closed for major refurbishment and more.
But we did find a lovely place for lunch and they had a feast.
Counting down the days but making memories.
28th July 2025
28th Jul 25
Sarah Bremner
ace
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
5175
photos
48
followers
69
following
1006% complete
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
28th July 2025 1:20pm
