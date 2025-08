Happy birthday Brother!!!

Neil and Grace enjoying their holiday at Legoland Windsor and round about.

Had lovely chats with the big boy cousins this afternoon. They are going to visit theiir other grandparents before joining Dad in Beijing.

How quickly the summer months go by.

Three good things

1. Laundry out and in again, ready to pack!

2. A fun day in town.

3. Delicious dinner made by Jenn.