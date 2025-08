Last day with the boys

How quickly weeks pass! But it's been fun. Their dad got home a couple of days ago and tomorrow they head west to spend some time with their other grandparents.

We hadn't been able to climb Benachie this holiday but they were happy to have a walk to the viewpoint where they could see all the hills and identify them on the panoramic photo.

Three good things

1. Sunshine after a grey start.

2. Laundry, packing and lunch at Barra Berries.

3. Enjoying sunshine, a bit of gardening and early to bed.