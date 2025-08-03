Sign up
Photo 3680
Loving the hills
Connor has a great sense of place and he loves to scan the horizon and tell you what all the hills are!! A real sense of belonging.🥰
I love this!
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
Sarah Bremner
@sarah19
I joined this amazing project in January 2011. I had taken a weekly photo of some beautiful Beech trees on the edge of our garden...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Pixel 6
Taken
2nd August 2025 12:14pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
