The work of Storm Floris

So it's been more than a blustery day. Heavy showers and breezy morning and Allan took the car to go to the paper shop. Lots to do after family leaving yesterday but sunshine and breeze good for laundry quick dry!

But later, sitting on the sofa 🥺 I noticed that the weeping beech had been significantly damaged and a huge section was on the ground. We had noticed the swaying of the branches on the left side of the tree but it was the north side that was down. And a huge section 😭 so we'll have to get our great tree man to come and advise.

When we moved to this house it was no taller than me! But it was a delight at the bottom of the garden.

On Saturday Connor and Finnley were climbing it, too high for my liking, so I told them how branches were badly affected by storms. I'm not sure if they believed me!!!

Three good things

1. No one was hurt when it fell and no damage done as it landed on our grassy area.

2. The wind has tailed off a bit.... good to sleep.

3. Bodyclock adjustment happening 😂 and hopefully will be a normal kind of night.