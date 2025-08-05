Previous
Little Hobbit having a break! by sarah19
Photo 3682

Little Hobbit having a break!

So after the storm it was time for the tidy up. When Mr B got home at lunchtime it was time to gather up all the debris from yesterday's storm. Actually it was fairly easy - he did the chainsaw stuff and I gathered up....we both did the gathering!!! Later a friend with a more powerful saw came for the thick sections.

Three good things
1. Lots of laundry done in the morning....ironing and sorting and putting away!!!
2. Sewing machine out to shorten a top I got recently. Being 5'1" so many things are too long!
3. Macaroni for tea....now better continue where I left off earlier 😂
Beryl Lloyd ace
A lovely shot and such a great title ! I know how often the sewing machine has to come out to shorten tops and garments , having now shrunk to less than 5ft !!!!!!!!!!!!
August 5th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
How are you going to get up from there!! 🤣. That was my first thought but you are a sprightly lass……good work!
August 5th, 2025  
Lesley Aldridge ace
You look quite comfortable there! Happy clearing up.
August 5th, 2025  
